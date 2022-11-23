$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen
135,446KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372451
- Stock #: 18700
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM6H7229754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 135,446 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
