$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

1-778-385-0572

Sale Price

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5043843
  • VIN: 1GCUKREC2HF216279
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

