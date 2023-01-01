Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

85,832 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

K-1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

K-1500

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,832KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9579958
  • Stock #: AA2321
  • VIN: 1GCNCNEH2HZ313602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA2321
  • Mileage 85,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km, reg cab, 4X2, 4.3L V6, 6 spd auto, air, cruise, pwr locks, traction control, HID h/lights and more.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 87,603 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 85,832 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Corolla ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory