2017 Chevrolet Spark

66,986 KM

Details

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

66,986KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8477475
  Stock #: H6604
  VIN: KL8CD6SAXHC806604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H6604
  • Mileage 66,986 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

