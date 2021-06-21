Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

76,391 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

76,391KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7533055
  • Stock #: H3793
  • VIN: 1GNKVHKD6HJ263793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 76,391 KM

Vehicle Description

One-Owner 

8 seater 

Running Boards 

Low Kms 

If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. 

From behind the wheel, the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse's 3.6-liter V6 engine provides perfectly acceptable performance around town.

The interior's most prominent strong point is its abundant storage space. Even with the third-row seats up, it can swallow more luggage than many rivals. With the second and third-row seats folded down, its cavernous cargo hold can haul more than anything in its class. 

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.

Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.

Trade-in available & Financing available

Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H3793

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

