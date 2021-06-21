+ taxes & licensing
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
One-Owner
8 seater
Running Boards
Low Kms
If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well.
From behind the wheel, the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse's 3.6-liter V6 engine provides perfectly acceptable performance around town.
The interior's most prominent strong point is its abundant storage space. Even with the third-row seats up, it can swallow more luggage than many rivals. With the second and third-row seats folded down, its cavernous cargo hold can haul more than anything in its class.
