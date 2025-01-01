$11,798+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
FWD LS
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$11,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA34319
- Mileage 143,866 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Trax FWD LS features a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This front-wheel-drive subcompact SUV seats five and offers agile city handling with a compact design. Standard amenities include cloth upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone integration, as well as a rear-view camera, power accessories, and manual climate control. Safety highlights include traction control, stability assist, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags. It achieves an estimated 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, blending efficiency with everyday practicality. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
