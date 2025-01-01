Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Chevrolet Trax FWD LS features a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This front-wheel-drive subcompact SUV seats five and offers agile city handling with a compact design. Standard amenities include cloth upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone integration, as well as a rear-view camera, power accessories, and manual climate control. Safety highlights include traction control, stability assist, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags. It achieves an estimated 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, blending efficiency with everyday practicality. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2017 Chevrolet Trax

143,866 KM

Details Description Features

$11,798

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Trax

FWD LS

Watch This Vehicle
13182071

2017 Chevrolet Trax

FWD LS

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13182071
  2. 13182071
  3. 13182071
  4. 13182071
  5. 13182071
  6. 13182071
  7. 13182071
  8. 13182071
  9. 13182071
  10. 13182071
  11. 13182071
  12. 13182071
  13. 13182071
  14. 13182071
  15. 13182071
  16. 13182071
  17. 13182071
  18. 13182071
  19. 13182071
  20. 13182071
  21. 13182071
  22. 13182071
Contact Seller

$11,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,866KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB7HL134319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA34319
  • Mileage 143,866 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Trax FWD LS features a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This front-wheel-drive subcompact SUV seats five and offers agile city handling with a compact design. Standard amenities include cloth upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone integration, as well as a rear-view camera, power accessories, and manual climate control. Safety highlights include traction control, stability assist, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags. It achieves an estimated 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, blending efficiency with everyday practicality. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LS
6 Speed Automatic (mnk) - Automatic
Air and Auto Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID 2,071 KM $82,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 3,337 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE 32,910 KM $41,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,798

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Chevrolet Trax