2017 Chevrolet Trax

49,576 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Chevrolet Trax

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,576KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8988799
  Stock #: N259164A
  VIN: 3GNCJNSB3HL224780

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # N259164A
  Mileage 49,576 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Trax threads the needle of premium and practical. Its redesigned front fascia reflects its impressive athleticism, while refined fabrics and accent stitching add a touch of class. This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.

The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. This low mileage SUV has just 49,576 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2017 Trax LS comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats and driver power lumbar, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, 10 standard air bags, a rear vision camera plus power windows, power lock and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

