2017 Chrysler 300

Listing ID: 8446278

8446278 Stock #: 21CG5452B

21CG5452B VIN: 2C3CCAAG2HH621628

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21CG5452B

Mileage 149,094 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Keyless Start Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Temporary spare tire WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

