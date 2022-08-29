$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2017 Chrysler 300
2017 Chrysler 300
Touring - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,816KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233251
- Stock #: N572936B
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG4HH624112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,816 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This sedan has 81,816 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 300's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim makes this 300 an outstanding value. It comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, premium cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a rotary E-shift dial, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic headlights, comfort suspension, dual bright exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2