2017 Chrysler Pacifica

114,331 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Touring-L Plus - Leather Seats

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus - Leather Seats

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

114,331KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10270512
  Stock #: N243531C
  VIN: 2C4RC1EG3HR633068

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

The Pacifica arrives to reclaim Chrysler's minivan throne earning both an Editor's Choice award and a 2017 10 Best award from Car and Driver. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is for sale today.

This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 114,331 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L Plus. Moving up to the Touring-L Plus model, you'll receive a premium instrument panel with a 7-inch customizable in-cluster display, more stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel and 2nd-row seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Uconnect, bluetooth wireless streaming and SiriusXM, 13-speaker premium audio system and a host of advanced safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

