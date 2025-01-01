Menu
Premium comfort meets family-focused practicality in the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited. Finished in elegant Tusk White, this top-trim minivan combines luxury-level features with the everyday versatility you need making it one of the most refined and well-equipped vans on the market. Key Features: 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine Delivers 287 horsepower with smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy 9-Speed Automatic Transmission Optimized for a comfortable and efficient drive Stow n Go® Seating Fold-flat second and third rows for quick cargo conversions Premium Nappa Leather Seats Heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding third row Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Lets in natural light for all three rows Uconnect® 8.4" Touchscreen With Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and voice command Rear Entertainment System Dual 10.1" screens with Blu-ray, HDMI, and wireless headphones perfect for road trips Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate Effortless access with just a wave of your foot 360-Degree Surround View Camera Makes parking and maneuvering easier and safer Advanced Safety Features Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Park Assist The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Tusk White is ideal for families who want premium finishes, modern tech, and practical flexibility all in one. Come see it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey and experience the ultimate in minivan luxury.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

132,190 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

4dr Wgn Limited

12490308

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

4dr Wgn Limited

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,190KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG0HR614698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3885A
  • Mileage 132,190 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Tusk White

Premium comfort meets family-focused practicality in the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited. Finished in elegant Tusk White, this top-trim minivan combines luxury-level features with the everyday versatility you need making it one of the most refined and well-equipped vans on the market.

Key Features:
3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine Delivers 287 horsepower with smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy
9-Speed Automatic Transmission Optimized for a comfortable and efficient drive
Stow 'n Go® Seating Fold-flat second and third rows for quick cargo conversions
Premium Nappa Leather Seats Heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding third row
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Lets in natural light for all three rows
Uconnect® 8.4" Touchscreen With Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and voice command
Rear Entertainment System Dual 10.1" screens with Blu-ray, HDMI, and wireless headphones perfect for road trips
Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate Effortless access with just a wave of your foot
360-Degree Surround View Camera Makes parking and maneuvering easier and safer
Advanced Safety Features Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Park Assist

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Tusk White is ideal for families who want premium finishes, modern tech, and practical flexibility all in one. Come see it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey and experience the ultimate in minivan luxury.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2017 Chrysler Pacifica