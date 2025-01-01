$24,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
4dr Wgn Limited
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
4dr Wgn Limited
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3885A
- Mileage 132,190 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Tusk White
Premium comfort meets family-focused practicality in the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited. Finished in elegant Tusk White, this top-trim minivan combines luxury-level features with the everyday versatility you need making it one of the most refined and well-equipped vans on the market.
Key Features:
3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine Delivers 287 horsepower with smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy
9-Speed Automatic Transmission Optimized for a comfortable and efficient drive
Stow 'n Go® Seating Fold-flat second and third rows for quick cargo conversions
Premium Nappa Leather Seats Heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding third row
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Lets in natural light for all three rows
Uconnect® 8.4" Touchscreen With Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and voice command
Rear Entertainment System Dual 10.1" screens with Blu-ray, HDMI, and wireless headphones perfect for road trips
Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate Effortless access with just a wave of your foot
360-Degree Surround View Camera Makes parking and maneuvering easier and safer
Advanced Safety Features Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Park Assist
The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Tusk White is ideal for families who want premium finishes, modern tech, and practical flexibility all in one. Come see it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey and experience the ultimate in minivan luxury.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088