2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$26,885 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 7 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7778031

7778031 Stock #: M600156C

M600156C VIN: 2C4RC1CG1HR660269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Alloy

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M600156C

Mileage 57,780 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Seating 8 Passenger Seating Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Sliding Rear Doors Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Additional Features Rear View Camera Tires: P235/65R17 BSW AS 3.25 AXLE RATIO Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert 71 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Wheels w/Black Accents Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs) Normal-Duty Suspension Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.