This Chrysler Pacifica is hands-down the ultimate family vehicle. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is for sale today.
This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 57,780 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica's trim level is LX. The Pacifica LX gives you a spacious, comfortable minivan at a great value. It comes with tri-zone air conditioning, the Uconnect 5.0 infotainment system with Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, a rotary shift dial, Stow 'n Go seating, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, 8 airbags, push-button start, and more.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
8 Passenger Seating
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Rear View Camera
Tires: P235/65R17 BSW AS
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
71 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Wheels w/Black Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs)
Normal-Duty Suspension
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
