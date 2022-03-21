2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$38,697 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8724656

8724656 Stock #: N110802A

N110802A VIN: 2C4RC1GG3HR669307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,002 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Exterior Roof Rack CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Proximity Sliding Rear Doors Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Windows Sunroof Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Smart Device Integration Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.25 AXLE RATIO Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 71 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs) Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation

