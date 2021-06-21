You'll love this Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprisng practicality. This 2017 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 21,583 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is Scat Pack. This Challenger Scat Pack Shaker is the best of retro styling and modern engineering. It comes with a Mopar Shaker cold-air intake hood, performance steering, sport suspension, aluminum wheels, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, and more.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Camera
Tip Start
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Voice recorder
Premium Sound Package
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
220 Amp Alternator
230MM Rear Axle
Rear-wheel drive
Light tinted glass
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats