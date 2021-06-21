Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Challenger

21,583 KM

Details Description Features

$61,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack - Leather Seats

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

21,583KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7363826
  • Stock #: LC0910
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ0HH657902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!

You'll love this Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprisng practicality. This 2017 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.

This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 21,583 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Challenger's trim level is Scat Pack. This Challenger Scat Pack Shaker is the best of retro styling and modern engineering. It comes with a Mopar Shaker cold-air intake hood, performance steering, sport suspension, aluminum wheels, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Camera
Tip Start
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Voice recorder
Premium Sound Package
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
220 Amp Alternator
230MM Rear Axle
Rear-wheel drive
Light tinted glass
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Systems Monitor
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
70 L Fuel Tank
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mobile hotspot internet access
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
GPS Antenna Input
Firm Suspension
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
276w Regular Amplifier
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Streaming Audio
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
8.4" Touchscreen
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rhombi 2-Piece Wheel Centre Caps
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 24,987 KM
$18,885 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Larami...
 23,465 KM
$105,998 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX V6 TE...
 56,791 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory