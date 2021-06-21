2017 Dodge Challenger

$61,998 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7363826

7363826 Stock #: LC0910

LC0910 VIN: 2C3CDZFJ0HH657902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 21,583 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features Rear View Camera Tip Start ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Voice recorder Premium Sound Package Driver And Passenger Door Bins 220 Amp Alternator 230MM Rear Axle Rear-wheel drive Light tinted glass Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows 70 L Fuel Tank Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Mobile hotspot internet access Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit GPS Antenna Input Firm Suspension Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down 276w Regular Amplifier Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Streaming Audio Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers 8.4" Touchscreen 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Rhombi 2-Piece Wheel Centre Caps Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.