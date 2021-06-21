Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Challenger

85,250 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

85,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7467474
  • Stock #: H7572
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG8HH527572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 85,250 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDNETS 

The SXT comes with 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power driver seat. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.

The Challenger is a king among coupes with its class-leading passenger and cargo space. It's a far more livable daily driver than its coupe/muscle-car competition. 

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.

Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.

Trade-in available & Financing available

Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock#H7572

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 37,324 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 74,639 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 72,689 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory