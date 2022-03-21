$35,885+ tax & licensing
$35,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2017 Dodge Challenger
2017 Dodge Challenger
GT Sunroof/ Premium Sound/ Local/ Cold Weather Pkg
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$35,885
+ taxes & licensing
148,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788184
- Stock #: N235080BB
- VIN: 2C3CDZGG2HH652056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BERRY RED
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 148,418 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Challenger blends retro styling with modern technology in an exciting package. This 2017 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 148,418 kms. It's berry red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is GT. This Challenger GT offers unique all-season capability with all-wheel drive. It also comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, performance suspension, and more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fixed Rear Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS Performance
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2