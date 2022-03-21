2017 Dodge Challenger

$35,885 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 4 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8788184

8788184 Stock #: N235080BB

N235080BB VIN: 2C3CDZGG2HH652056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BERRY RED

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 148,418 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Fixed Rear Windows 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS Performance Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 276w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Safety Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

