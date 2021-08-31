2017 Dodge Charger

$44,885 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 1 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7595578

7595578 Stock #: LC0973

LC0973 VIN: 2C3CDXCT1HH656736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,113 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior Compass remote start Cargo Net Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna digital signal processor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Rear View Camera 180 Amp Alternator Voice recorder Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Premium Sound Package Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 276w Regular Amplifier Illuminated Front Cupholder 2.62 Axle Ratio Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

