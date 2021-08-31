Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Charger

82,113 KM

Details Description Features

$44,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$44,885

+ taxes & licensing

82,113KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7595578
  • Stock #: LC0973
  • VIN: 2C3CDXCT1HH656736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2017 Dodge Charger is for sale today.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 82,113 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 370HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Charger's trim level is R/T. This Dodge Charger R/T is a powerful performance sedan with everyday practicality. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, rear park assist, remote start, aluminum wheels, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
remote start
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear View Camera
180 Amp Alternator
Voice recorder
Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Premium Sound Package
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
276w Regular Amplifier
Illuminated Front Cupholder
2.62 Axle Ratio
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2015 RAM 5500 HD Cha...
 47,637 KM
$65,500 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 38,884 KM
$37,700 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Trades...
 27,547 KM
$79,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory