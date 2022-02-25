Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

97,421 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

2017 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,421KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8433996
  • Stock #: H3759
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9HT563759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # H3759
  • Mileage 97,421 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

