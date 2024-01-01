Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1 owner, local, accident free, SE 4WD, 2.0L turbo 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, partial lthr, pwr htd front seats, voice navigation, panoramic roof, reverse sensing, backup camera, Sync 3 bluetooth, trlr tow, 19 aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.</p><p>Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  </p><p>Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.</p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Escape

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT SE 4WD, 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT SE 4WD, 1 OWNER

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G98HUA72512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23139A
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, local, accident free, SE 4WD, 2.0L turbo 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, partial lthr, pwr htd front seats, voice navigation, panoramic roof, reverse sensing, backup camera, Sync 3 bluetooth, trlr tow, 19" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Used 2014 Ford Escape LOCAL, 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Ford Escape LOCAL, 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 141,024 KM $15,588 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 170,011 KM $28,695 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Boat Other CROWNLINE 215SS for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Boat Other CROWNLINE 215SS 0 KM $47,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape