The 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine has several positive attributes: box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; list-style: none; margin: 1.25em 0px; padding: 0px; counter-reset: list-number 0; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; Powerful Engine: The 2.0L EcoBoost engine delivers a great balance of power and efficiency, providing ample acceleration and performance while still maintaining good fuel economy. --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability: The 4WD system enhances traction and stability, particularly in adverse weather conditions such as rain or snow, giving drivers more confidence on various road surfaces. --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; Spacious Interior: The Escape offers a comfortable and roomy interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Its well-suited for both daily commutes and longer journeys, ensuring occupants ride in comfort.

Advanced Technology Features: The 2017 Escape SE comes equipped with modern technology features, including an intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and available advanced driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, enhancing convenience and safety. It strikes a good balance between comfort and sportiness.

Attractive Design: With its sleek and modern exterior design, the 2017 Escape SE presents a stylish appearance that stands out in its class, appealing to drivers who value both aesthetics and functionality.

Reliability: Ford vehicles are known for their durability and reliability, and the Escape is no exception. With proper maintenance, the Escape can provide years of dependable service, offering peace of mind to owners.

Overall, the 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine combines performance, versatility, and comfort, making it a compelling choice in the compact SUV segment.

2017 Ford Escape

96,712 KM

$21,395

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,395

+ taxes & licensing

96,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G98HUA72512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,712 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine has several positive attributes:

  1. Powerful Engine: The 2.0L EcoBoost engine delivers a great balance of power and efficiency, providing ample acceleration and performance while still maintaining good fuel economy.

  2. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability: The 4WD system enhances traction and stability, particularly in adverse weather conditions such as rain or snow, giving drivers more confidence on various road surfaces.

  3. Spacious Interior: The Escape offers a comfortable and roomy interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. It's well-suited for both daily commutes and longer journeys, ensuring occupants ride in comfort.

  4. Advanced Technology Features: The 2017 Escape SE comes equipped with modern technology features, including an intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and available advanced driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, enhancing convenience and safety.

  5. Agile Handling: The Escape's responsive steering and agile handling make it enjoyable to drive, whether navigating city streets or winding country roads. It strikes a good balance between comfort and sportiness.

  6. Attractive Design: With its sleek and modern exterior design, the 2017 Escape SE presents a stylish appearance that stands out in its class, appealing to drivers who value both aesthetics and functionality.

  7. Reliability: Ford vehicles are known for their durability and reliability, and the Escape is no exception. With proper maintenance, the Escape can provide years of dependable service, offering peace of mind to owners.

Overall, the 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine combines performance, versatility, and comfort, making it a compelling choice in the compact SUV segment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$21,395

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2017 Ford Escape