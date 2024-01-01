$21,395+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Certified
$21,395
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,712 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine has several positive attributes:
Powerful Engine: The 2.0L EcoBoost engine delivers a great balance of power and efficiency, providing ample acceleration and performance while still maintaining good fuel economy.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability: The 4WD system enhances traction and stability, particularly in adverse weather conditions such as rain or snow, giving drivers more confidence on various road surfaces.
Spacious Interior: The Escape offers a comfortable and roomy interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. It's well-suited for both daily commutes and longer journeys, ensuring occupants ride in comfort.
Advanced Technology Features: The 2017 Escape SE comes equipped with modern technology features, including an intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and available advanced driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, enhancing convenience and safety.
Agile Handling: The Escape's responsive steering and agile handling make it enjoyable to drive, whether navigating city streets or winding country roads. It strikes a good balance between comfort and sportiness.
Attractive Design: With its sleek and modern exterior design, the 2017 Escape SE presents a stylish appearance that stands out in its class, appealing to drivers who value both aesthetics and functionality.
Reliability: Ford vehicles are known for their durability and reliability, and the Escape is no exception. With proper maintenance, the Escape can provide years of dependable service, offering peace of mind to owners.
Overall, the 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine combines performance, versatility, and comfort, making it a compelling choice in the compact SUV segment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Additional Features
