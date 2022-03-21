$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
1 OWNER, LOCAL, 4WD 4dr Titanium
- Listing ID: 8952172
- Stock #: AA22102
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99HUE78033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, 1 owner, low km, Titanium 4WD, 2.0L turbo 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, power heated front seats, ambient lighting, Sony audio, Sync 3 bluetooth, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, perimeter alarm, reverse sensing, reverse camera, voice navigation, twin panel moonroof, trlr tow pkg, fog lamps, 19" aluminum wheels and much more to offer you.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
