2017 Ford Escape

80,084 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,084KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9486684
  Stock #: 19090
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD5HUD79950

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 80,084 KM

Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is for sale today.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 80,084 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

604-531-9156

