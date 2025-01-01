Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

169,979 KM

Details Features

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition

Platinum

13182911

2017 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,979KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU1MT3HEA53787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T185993B
  • Mileage 169,979 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Ford Expedition