2017 Ford Explorer

88,093 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Platinum

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

88,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10436610
  • Stock #: PA549798A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT1HGA05624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

