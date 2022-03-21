Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

79,225 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum - Sunroof - SYNC

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum - Sunroof - SYNC

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8942350
  • Stock #: N592235A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT5HGC49776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Best in class power plus great fuel economy make the 2017 Explorer a great choice. This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 79,225 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Our Platinum is the top of the line trim in the Explorer family. It's distinctive look makes it easily recognised by other Explorer drivers aspiring to have this model. The Platinum has a unique look on the exterior with upgrades that include a chrome accents and unique to the Platinum - 20 inch bright machined faced wheels. Inside, the Platinum upgrade are easily identifiable with Platinum embossed Nirvana leather cooled bucket seats. It has most of the same upgrades as the sport with a few exceptions. The Platinum comes with the following standard features: a power sunroof, power tilt/telescoping steering column, SYNC 3 that includes enhanced voice recognition communications and an 8 LCD touch screen w/swiping capabilities plus it also comes with lane keeping assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Sync, Air Conditioning, Touch Screen, Power Windows.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof
Sync
Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

