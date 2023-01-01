Menu
2017 Ford F-150

89,633 KM

Details Description

$38,798

+ tax & licensing
$38,798

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

2017 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$38,798

+ taxes & licensing

89,633KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10238825
  • Stock #: 24UTNA37480
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9HFB37480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! Panoramic Sunroof! Navigation! The 2017 F-150 4x4 XLT boasts a commanding presence with its bold grille, muscular lines, and striking LED headlights that light up the night. Its robust 4x4 capability ensures that no matter the terrain, you'll conquer it with ease, whether it's rough trails, snowy roads, or muddy paths. Step inside the spacious and well-crafted cabin, where comfort and functionality combine seamlessly. Sink into the supportive cloth seats, and enjoy the convenience of cutting-edge technology at your fingertips. The intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected, while the impressive sound system transforms every drive into a concert-like experience. But the 2017 F-150 4x4 XLT is not just about its looks and comfort; it's engineered to perform. Equipped with a powerful engine, it delivers remarkable towing and hauling capabilities, making it your perfect partner for work and play. With advanced safety features, including airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes, Ford ensures your safety is a top priority. Whether you're hauling heavy loads on the worksite or embarking on a weekend camping trip with the family, the 2017 Ford F-150 4x4 XLT is up for any challenge, making it the ideal companion for all your adventures. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

