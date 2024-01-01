$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2410
- Mileage 153,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, XLT, crew 4X4, 145" w/base, 3.5L twin turbo V6, 10 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, Sync 3 bluetooth, voice navigation, twin panel moonroof, pwr sliding rear window, backup camera, reverse sensing, max trlr tow with integrated trlr brake controller, tailgate step, Sport pkg, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
