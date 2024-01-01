Menu
<p>Local, XLT, crew 4X4, 145 w/base, 3.5L twin turbo V6, 10 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, Sync 3 bluetooth,  voice navigation, twin panel moonroof, pwr sliding rear window, backup camera, reverse sensing, max trlr tow with integrated trlr brake controller, tailgate step, Sport pkg, fog lamps, 20 aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy. </p><p>Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  </p><p>Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.</p>

153,266 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

153,266KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG8HFB14725

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2410
  • Mileage 153,266 KM

Local, XLT, crew 4X4, 145" w/base, 3.5L twin turbo V6, 10 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, Sync 3 bluetooth,  voice navigation, twin panel moonroof, pwr sliding rear window, backup camera, reverse sensing, max trlr tow with integrated trlr brake controller, tailgate step, Sport pkg, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

302A

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

