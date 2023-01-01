Menu
2017 Ford Focus

56,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

SE Sedan - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

56,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544310
  • Stock #: 22630
  • VIN: 1FADP3F21HL280793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. This 2017 Ford Focus is for sale today.

Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This low mileage sedan has just 56,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Focus's trim level is SE Sedan. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Steering Wheels Audio Controls

