$49,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
RS Leather/ Low KM/ Brembo Brakes/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
32,152KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8979745
- Stock #: LC1333B
- VIN: WF0DP3TH7H4125837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,152 KM
Vehicle Description
This attractive, efficient Ford Focus is one of the best-driving small cars on the market. This 2017 Ford Focus is for sale today.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This low mileage hatchback has just 32,152 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Focus's trim level is RS. Jalopnik calls this car God in hatchback form for a reason. It's a European legend that's finally come to our shores and it's incredible. Turbocharged EcoBoost engine, six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and a menacing look make the Focus RS the ultimate hot hatch. It comes with four driving modes; normal, sport, track, and even drift mode. Climb in the leather Recaro seat, fire up the SYNC 3 infotainment system, and go for the most thrilling drive of your life.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2