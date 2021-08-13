$18,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
Titanium
2017 Ford Fusion
Titanium
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA47704
- Mileage 109,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! Comes with Winter Tires! Navigation! The 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium is a premium midsize sedan offering a blend of performance and luxury. Under the hood, it boasts a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine, delivering an impressive balance of power and fuel efficiency. The Titanium trim emphasizes comfort with leather-trimmed, heated, and power-adjustable seats, creating a refined interior. Technologically advanced, it features the intuitive SYNC 3 infotainment system, integrating smartphone connectivity and voice commands seamlessly. Safety is prioritized through features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The Fusion Titanium represents a harmonious combination of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916