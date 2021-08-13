Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! Comes with Winter Tires! Navigation! The 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium is a premium midsize sedan offering a blend of performance and luxury. Under the hood, it boasts a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine, delivering an impressive balance of power and fuel efficiency. The Titanium trim emphasizes comfort with leather-trimmed, heated, and power-adjustable seats, creating a refined interior. Technologically advanced, it features the intuitive SYNC 3 infotainment system, integrating smartphone connectivity and voice commands seamlessly. Safety is prioritized through features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The Fusion Titanium represents a harmonious combination of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee

2017 Ford Fusion

109,685 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 10768101
  2. 10768101
  3. 10768101
  4. 10768101
  5. 10768101
  6. 10768101
  7. 10768101
  8. 10768101
  9. 10768101
  10. 10768101
  11. 10768101
  12. 10768101
  13. 10768101
  14. 10768101
  15. 10768101
  16. 10768101
  17. 10768101
  18. 10768101
  19. 10768101
  20. 10768101
  21. 10768101
  22. 10768101
  23. 10768101
Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,685KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0D91HR147704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA47704
  • Mileage 109,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! Comes with Winter Tires! Navigation! The 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium is a premium midsize sedan offering a blend of performance and luxury. Under the hood, it boasts a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine, delivering an impressive balance of power and fuel efficiency. The Titanium trim emphasizes comfort with leather-trimmed, heated, and power-adjustable seats, creating a refined interior. Technologically advanced, it features the intuitive SYNC 3 infotainment system, integrating smartphone connectivity and voice commands seamlessly. Safety is prioritized through features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The Fusion Titanium represents a harmonious combination of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Freight
Fuel Charge
SHADOW BLACK
6 Speed Automatic (44w) - Automatic
Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
2.0L Ecoboost 240 HP (999) - Gas (W/300A)
Power Moonroof w/ Universal Garage Door Opener
Package (offered until 8.13.21)
Voice-Activated Navigation System Pinch To Zoom Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium 109,685 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Tech for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Prius c Tech 69,881 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Versa Sedan 1.6 SV CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Nissan Versa Sedan 1.6 SV CVT 171,870 KM $8,260 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion