2017 Ford Fusion

59,920 KM

Details

$17,984

+ tax & licensing
$17,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,984

+ taxes & licensing

59,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5678823
  Stock #: H2513
  VIN: 3FA6P0HD0HR172513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

Come check out this beautiful 2017 Ford Fusion Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

Can’t afford to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! We are Here 2 Help!

Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

Please be advised the price does not include TAX & DOCUMENTATION FEES.

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

