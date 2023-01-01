$35,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$35,987
- Listing ID: 10120206
- Stock #: PO03770
- VIN: 1FATP8EM1H5318233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,115 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $38,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Some features in this BLUE Ford Mustang Convertible include Cloth seating for four, power driver seat, auto dimming rearview mirror, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted shift control, single zone air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, 18-inch alloy wheels, rear park assist, and a back-up camera.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Mustang with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES from Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
