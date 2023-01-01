Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

74,115 KM

Details Description Features

$35,987

+ tax & licensing
$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2017 Ford Mustang

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  10120206
Sale

$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

74,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10120206
  • Stock #: PO03770
  • VIN: 1FATP8EM1H5318233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,115 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $38,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Some features in this BLUE Ford Mustang Convertible include Cloth seating for four, power driver seat, auto dimming rearview mirror, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted shift control, single zone air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, 18-inch alloy wheels, rear park assist, and a back-up camera.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Mustang with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES from Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Reverse Sensing System
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Weather Floor Mats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Cloth Bucket Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
SPOILER DELETE
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Gasoline Fuel
EBONY
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRIPLE YELLOW TRI-COAT
ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE
Oxford White
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
LIGHTNING BLUE METALLIC
RACE RED
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
SPARE WHEEL & TIRE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 050A
3.55 LIMITED-SLIP REAR-AXLE
WHEELS: 18" FOUNDRY BLACK PAINTED MACHINED ALUM
Requires Subscription
EQUIPMENT GROUP 051A
GRABBER BLUE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

