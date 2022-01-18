$24,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
73,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8148472
- Stock #: H8303
- VIN: 1FA6P8AM5H5288303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,810 KM
Vehicle Description
We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H8303
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
