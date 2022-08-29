Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

42,507 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350 - Recaro Seats

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350 - Recaro Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,507KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9235096
  Stock #: 16770A
  VIN: 1FA6P8JZ5H5522466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Effortless and adventurous, Mustang ignites a sense of optimism and freedom at every turn. This 2017 Ford Mustang is for sale today.

The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This low mileage coupe has just 42,507 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 526HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mustang's trim level is Shelby GT350. Flat out, this is one of the coolest cars around! The Shelby name is known for power and precision which this car has in spades. Thanks to extensive chassis development, the Shelby GT350 can run and hurdle like a linebacker. The engineers have shoe-horned in a V8 engine serving up 526 horsepower and 428 ft. lbs. of torque, enough to snap your neck back in a full-tilt launch. This amazing sports car also receives RECARO® cloth/Miko suede sport seats, electronic line-lock, Ford SYNC with bluetooth wireless streaming, Brembo brakes, unique aluminum wheels and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Recaro Seats, Brembo Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Recaro seats
Sync
Brembo Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

