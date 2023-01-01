$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
2017 Ford Mustang
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,520KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9637927
- Stock #: N396483A
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5220829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,520 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This low mileage coupe has just 61,520 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 435HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium. The 2017 Mustang GT Premium offers increadible power and many luxurious features. These include leather heated and cooled front seats, power adjustable driver and passenger seats, the new and improved Ford Sync3 offering high-speed performance, enhanced voice recognition, a touchscreen with swipe capability, a premium audio system with bluetooth wireless streaming, hood vents, dual exhaust, rear spoiler and many more convenient and performance features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Sync, Steering Wheel Audio Controls .
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sync
Premium Audio Package
