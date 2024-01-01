$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
LOCAL, T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # AA2401
- Mileage 92,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, 350, 148" w/base, high roof, 3.7L v^, 6 spd auto, remote entry, air, pwr group, backup camera, reverse sensing, 9500 GVWR pkg, securilock anti theft, perimeter alarm, Sync bluetooth, vinyl floor covering and more. Excellent for your growing business.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123