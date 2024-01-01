Menu
<p>Local, 350, 148 w/base, high roof, 3.7L v^, 6 spd auto, remote entry, air, pwr group, backup camera, reverse sensing, 9500 GVWR pkg, securilock anti theft, perimeter alarm, Sync bluetooth, vinyl floor covering and more.  Excellent for your growing business.</p><p>Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  </p><p>Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.</p>

2017 Ford Transit

92,270 KM

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

92,270KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBW3XM7HKB11601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # AA2401
  • Mileage 92,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 350, 148" w/base, high roof, 3.7L v^, 6 spd auto, remote entry, air, pwr group, backup camera, reverse sensing, 9500 GVWR pkg, securilock anti theft, perimeter alarm, Sync bluetooth, vinyl floor covering and more.  Excellent for your growing business.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Packages

101A

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

