2017 Ford Transit

128,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

128,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5720793
  • Stock #: AA20190
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM5HKA03799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6, 6 SPD AUTO, LOCAL, PWR GROUP, BLUETOOTH, 148" W/BASE, CRUISE CONTROL, ANTI THEFT, BACKUP CAMERA, SLIDING SIDE DOOR.  PERFECT VAN FOR ANY SIZE BUSINESS.  PLEASE DROP BY FOR A LOOK AND A TEST DRIVE.  YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU DID.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

