Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 GMC SAVANA Cargo Van RWD 2500 DETAILS Bodystyle: Full-size Cargo Van

Engine: Vortec 4.8L, V8, SFI, Includes external engine oil cooler., 285HP

Transmission: 8spd Automatic

Exterior Colour: White

Interior Colour: Grey

Kilometres: 22,000 km

VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1328568

Maximum Trailering Capacity: 10,000 lbs

Balance of factory warranty

MORE DETAILS

MECHANICAL AND POWERTRAIN

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

Body, Standard

Transmission oil cooler, external

Rear wheel drive

Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Alternator, 105 amps

Frame, full-length box ladder-type

Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions

StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system

Door beams, steel-side

Daytime Running Lamps

Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

AM/FM CD Player Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

