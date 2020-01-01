12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2017 GMC SAVANA Cargo Van RWD 2500
DETAILS
- Bodystyle: Full-size Cargo Van
- Engine: Vortec 4.8L, V8, SFI, Includes external engine oil cooler., 285HP
- Transmission: 8spd Automatic
- Exterior Colour: White
- Interior Colour: Grey
- Kilometres: 22,000 km
- VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1328568
- Maximum Trailering Capacity: 10,000 lbs
- Balance of factory warranty
- MORE DETAILS
- MECHANICAL AND POWERTRAIN
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Body, Standard
Transmission oil cooler, external
Rear wheel drive
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 105 amps
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- SAFETY
- Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Door beams, steel-side
Daytime Running Lamps
Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact
