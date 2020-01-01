Menu
2017 GMC Savana

cargo

2017 GMC Savana

cargo

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,776KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4412661
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1328568
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 GMC SAVANA Cargo Van RWD 2500

DETAILS

  • Bodystyle: Full-size Cargo Van
  • Engine: Vortec 4.8L, V8, SFI, Includes external engine oil cooler., 285HP
  • Transmission: 8spd Automatic
  • Exterior Colour: White
  • Interior Colour: Grey
  • Kilometres: 22,000 km
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1328568
  • Maximum Trailering Capacity: 10,000 lbs
  • Balance of factory warranty
  • MORE DETAILS
  • MECHANICAL AND POWERTRAIN
    Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
    Body, Standard
    Transmission oil cooler, external
    Rear wheel drive
    Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
    Alternator, 105 amps
    Frame, full-length box ladder-type
    Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
    Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
    Steering, power
    Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
    Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
    Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • SAFETY
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
    StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
    Door beams, steel-side
    Daytime Running Lamps
    Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

