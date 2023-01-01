$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Bluetooth
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
151,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10114080
- Stock #: P611324A
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC0HG515254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 151,250 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Touch Screen
