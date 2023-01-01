2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 1 , 2 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10114080

10114080 Stock #: P611324A

P611324A VIN: 3GTU2MEC0HG515254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,250 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.