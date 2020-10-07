Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

69,700 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6009522
  • Stock #: AA20224
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJXHG134883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

 

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Active suspension
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist

