Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5072346
  • Stock #: R6151
  • VIN: 2GKFLSEK8H6346151
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Dealer# - 31214

Stock# - R6151

Doc fee - $195

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 26,000 KM
$16,850 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 27,000 KM
$13,850 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL
 44,000 KM
$19,850 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory