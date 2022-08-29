$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
SEDAN
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$29,995
- Listing ID: 9227275
- Stock #: PB03363
- VIN: 1HGCR3F9XHA800693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped with LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, POWER FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, BACK/SIDE VIEW CAMERAS, air conditioning, cruise control, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, rear tinted windows, 18-inch alloy wheels and even dual exhaust tips, this Honda Accord awaits you! With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
