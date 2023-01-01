Menu
2017 Honda Accord

111,559 KM

Details

$24,885

+ tax & licensing
$24,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sport Local | Backup Cam

2017 Honda Accord

Sport Local | Backup Cam

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$24,885

+ taxes & licensing

111,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981515
  • Stock #: N533954B
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F61HA802977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N533954B
  • Mileage 111,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Sport Assist, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

The Honda Accord is the gold standard in the competitive midsize class because of its comfort, efficiency, and reliability. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.

When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 111,515 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some extra excitement to this Accord. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with 7 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, dual exhaust with chrome tips, aluminum alloy wheels, a power moonroof, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Sport Assist, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!



See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.


All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

