2017 Honda Civic

57,983 KM

$25,280

+ tax & licensing
$25,280

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$25,280

+ taxes & licensing

57,983KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10107675
  Stock #: 24UTNA01312
  VIN: 2HGFC1F9XHH101312

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 57,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! Blind Spot Camera! Experience the road like never before with the powerful yet fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbocharged engine, providing you with both an adrenaline rush and impressive fuel economy. From quick city maneuvers to open highway cruising, the Civic Sedan Touring handles every journey with finesse and precision. Step inside the refined and spacious cabin, where luxury meets functionality. Sink into plush leather-trimmed seats and enjoy the comfort of heated front seats, perfect for those chilly mornings. The dual-zone automatic climate control ensures optimal comfort for both driver and passengers, while the available power moonroof lets you bask in the beauty of the world around you. Equipped with advanced technology, the Civic Sedan Touring takes connectivity to new heights. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation right from the intuitive 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen. Stay connected and entertained, no matter where the road takes you. Safety is always a top priority, and the Civic Sedan Touring doesn't disappoint. With Honda Sensing™, an intelligent suite of driver-assistive technologies, you can enjoy peace of mind on every drive. From Collision Mitigation Braking System™ to Lane Keeping Assist System, these features work together to help you avoid potential hazards and keep you and your passengers safe. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

