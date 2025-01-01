Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Honda Civic Coupe EX-T CVT with Honda Sensing (HS) blends sporty design with advanced technology. It features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, offering 174 horsepower and excellent fuel efficiency. Standard amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. The EX-T trim adds fog lights and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Honda Sensing suite enhances safety with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The coupe’s sleek profile ensures both style and aerodynamic performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2017 Honda Civic

53,233 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Coupe EX-T CVT HS

Watch This Vehicle
12422889

2017 Honda Civic

Coupe EX-T CVT HS

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12422889
  2. 12422889
  3. 12422889
  4. 12422889
  5. 12422889
  6. 12422889
  7. 12422889
  8. 12422889
  9. 12422889
  10. 12422889
  11. 12422889
  12. 12422889
  13. 12422889
  14. 12422889
  15. 12422889
  16. 12422889
  17. 12422889
  18. 12422889
  19. 12422889
  20. 12422889
  21. 12422889
  22. 12422889
  23. 12422889
  24. 12422889
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,233KM
VIN 2HGFC3B49HH452346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey Fabric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,233 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Honda Civic Coupe EX-T CVT with Honda Sensing (HS) blends sporty design with advanced technology. It features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, offering 174 horsepower and excellent fuel efficiency. Standard amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. The EX-T trim adds fog lights and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Honda Sensing suite enhances safety with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The coupe’s sleek profile ensures both style and aerodynamic performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport MT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport MT 99,567 KM $24,698 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD 1,165 KM $64,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SE AWD 28,245 KM $58,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic