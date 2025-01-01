$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Coupe EX-T CVT HS
2017 Honda Civic
Coupe EX-T CVT HS
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey Fabric
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 53,233 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Honda Civic Coupe EX-T CVT with Honda Sensing (HS) blends sporty design with advanced technology. It features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, offering 174 horsepower and excellent fuel efficiency. Standard amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. The EX-T trim adds fog lights and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Honda Sensing suite enhances safety with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The coupe’s sleek profile ensures both style and aerodynamic performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
