2017 Honda Civic

98,048 KM

Details Features

$19,599

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX FINANCING AVAILABLE

12898139

2017 Honda Civic

LX FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,048KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F5XHH030809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

