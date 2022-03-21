Menu
2017 Honda Civic

54,930 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8943790
  • Stock #: N265966A
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B96HH450517

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 54,930 KM

The 2017 Honda Civic Coupe has confident styling, great fuel efficiency, and it's a blast to drive. This 2017 Honda Civic Coupe is for sale today.

The Honda Civic Coupe has a stylish exterior, a fuel-efficient engine and it's sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2017 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty vehicle that has some of the best steering, best handling and best driving dynamics in its class. This low mileage coupe has just 54,930 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Civic Coupe's trim level is Touring. Sophistication reigns supreme in the 2017 Honda Civic Coupe Touring with leather heated seats, a built in navigation system and LED headlights. Other unique features on this model include push button start with a proximity key, a power moonroof, wireless charging, cruise control, remote engine start and a 450-watt premium audio system with nine speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, Honda LaneWatch plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Proximity Key, Wireless Charging, Remote Engine Start.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
WIRELESS CHARGING
Navigation

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

