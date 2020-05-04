Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD $76 Weekly OAC

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD $76 Weekly OAC

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,151KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4951119
  • Stock #: UT107927
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H85HH107927
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Newly Trade In Fully Loaded CRV Heated seats Heated Steering Wheel Back Up camera Collision Warning System.Fully Inspected Carfax Available

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Capacity: 53 L
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 964 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 994 mm
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Forward Collision Mitigation
  • Manual child safety locks
  • HondaLink
  • Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA050 mm
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0""
  • Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA400 mm
  • Heated windshield washer jets$COMMA Wiper park
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA951 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA689 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
  • Wheelbase: 2$COMMA660 mm
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 4 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA470 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2$COMMA146 L
  • Curb weight: 1$COMMA589 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA130 kg
  • Overall Length: 4$COMMA586 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1$COMMA025 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA412 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA257 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

