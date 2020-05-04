2017 Honda CR-V

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Silver aluminum rims

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 964 mm

Rear Head Room: 994 mm

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Forward Collision Mitigation

Manual child safety locks

HondaLink

Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA050 mm

Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback

Diameter of tires: 18.0""

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA400 mm

Heated windshield washer jets$COMMA Wiper park

Overall Width: 1$COMMA951 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA689 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70

Wheelbase: 2$COMMA660 mm

Lane Departure Warning: Active

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

4 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA470 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2$COMMA146 L

Curb weight: 1$COMMA589 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA130 kg

Overall Length: 4$COMMA586 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1$COMMA025 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA412 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA257 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.