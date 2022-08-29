$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9065881
- Stock #: PO03262A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H55HH122076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD features CLOTH HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, a leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, a remote starter, cargo cover and alloy wheels.Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this CR-V comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
