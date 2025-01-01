$15,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda Fit
LX
2017 Honda Fit
LX
Location
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-401-5454
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,544KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3HGGK5H53HM100335
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 100335
- Mileage 132,544 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
2017 Honda Fit LX 132,544 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit LX 119,699 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 148,367 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Call Dealer
604-401-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
604-401-5454
2017 Honda Fit